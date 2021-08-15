Something old; something new; something BEAUTIFUL, just for you! 921 Rockbridge Ave is a 4br/2ba home on a corner lot with many updates, including new flooring; new modern kitchen with new SS appliances; replacement windows; HVAC, fresh paint and so much more! All the rooms are large and filled with natural light! The main level maintains the character of old with gentle archways, high ceilings and lovely moldings. There's a large, gorgeous kitchen w/ granite countertops and upgraded cabinets, along with room for a coffee bar and eat-in area. The natural flow from the kitchen to the spacious dining room and living room makes it perfect for a large family or entertaining. The main level also includes a full bath and large laundry room with storage. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and a full bath. For outside living there's a large, covered front porch and back porch, perfect for grilling! Come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The Greenhaus at Crisp is blooming quickly, preparing for an opening sometime in the next three weeks.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Masks are still optional in Campbell County Public Schools, but the Campbell County School Board said Monday it is awaiting guidance from its legal counsel following the updated guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.