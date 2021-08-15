4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Something old; something new; something BEAUTIFUL, just for you! 921 Rockbridge Ave is a 4br/2ba home on a corner lot with many updates, including new flooring; new modern kitchen with new SS appliances; replacement windows; HVAC, fresh paint and so much more! All the rooms are large and filled with natural light! The main level maintains the character of old with gentle archways, high ceilings and lovely moldings. There's a large, gorgeous kitchen w/ granite countertops and upgraded cabinets, along with room for a coffee bar and eat-in area. The natural flow from the kitchen to the spacious dining room and living room makes it perfect for a large family or entertaining. The main level also includes a full bath and large laundry room with storage. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and a full bath. For outside living there's a large, covered front porch and back porch, perfect for grilling! Come see it today!