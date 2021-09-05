 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

  • Updated
Serene living in Boonsboro! This Farmhouse style home offers more than meets the eye. With 4th bedroom option on the main level and a dining room or den off of the kitchen, there is much potential for this home to fit your needs and desires. Features include spacious living room which flows into open concept eat-in kitchen, large mudroom off of the side deck, updated bathroom and flooring on the 2nd level. Outside offers a peaceful setting with spacious decks and a large, flat yard. Close to shopping, dining, the universities, and Downtown Lynchburg!

