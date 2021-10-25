 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $204,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $204,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $204,900

Come take a look at this amazing split-level home situated on a flat lot. This freshly painted home is perfect for first time home buyers and college students. This home has been renovated throughout with new flooring, new cabinets, new butchers block countertops, and a newer refrigerator. The newer HVAC system was installed in 2020. The upstairs living space feels homey with its large windows and open space, while the downstairs is perfect for watching movies or a pool table. Come see it today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert