4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $205,900

Welcome home! This move-in ready split level 4 bedroom, 2 and a 1/2 bath home has newly been renovated throughout. The kitchen has gorgeous new butcher block countertops, cabinets and a newer refrigerator. As you walk through the house you'll notice new vinyl plank flooring, plush carpet and fresh paint on both levels. The HVAC was installed in 2020. This amazing home sits on a level lot and is convenient to shopping, restaurants and both Liberty University and The University of Lynchburg. Memories are ready to be made at this home. Come check it out today!