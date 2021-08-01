Excellent Midtown location! Quiet, dead end street. Comfortably situated on a large corner lot. Five minute drive to Downtown Lynchburg and less than a five minute drive to bustling Wards Rd. Open living room and formal dining room off the kitchen make entertaining easy! This home offers a main level primary bedroom and recently updated full bath within. Three more bedrooms and another full bath on the upper level of the home. Second full bath features a claw foot tub. Current owners just refinished the hardwood floors and they are gorgeous! Come take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,000
