4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,900

Great House on Warren Ave! 4 Bed 2 Full bath home in convenient location. Close to Liberty University, Down Town and more! Text listing agent to set your showing up today!
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
An Altavista woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
If a house is supposed to reflect its owner, then 1371 Rivermont Avenue is a perfect reflection of owner Martha Ballou.
A Pittsylvania County man convicted of two felony sex-related charges in an Amherst County case involving a minor was given a three-year sente…
A new food truck selling savory, concession-style foods is opening March 18 at the BackYard off U.S. 221 near Kroger in Forest.
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.
An Appomattox man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in the September 2020 killing of a pregnant Lynchburg woman, according to…
Branding didn’t become a buzzword in Lynchburg until about 2014, said Jawansa Hall, owner of Blackwater Branding. Because of that, he’s spent …
