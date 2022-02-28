4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $210,000

Built in 1982, this Ranch style home has been gorgeously updated & features easy main level living on a beautiful lot w/bordering creek on a quiet cul-de-sac! Level 1 offers entrance into the living room w/gorgeous Vinyl plank floors & loads of natural light; formal dining room w/side door entrance from the back deck, leads to the spacious kitchen w/plenty of cabinets, counters & pass through ledge. Master Bedroom w/private bath & 2 additional bedrooms share full hall bath. Walkout Terrace level offers an enormous den w/wood-burning stove perfect for relaxing, entertaining or kid's area; 4th Bedroom & storage area w/laundry. Exterior includes a large deck overlooking the park like setting back yard w/storage building. This convenient location is a prime Lynchburg neighborhood just minutes from Blackwater Creek running, hiking & biking trails, University of Lynchburg and plenty of restaurants or shopping in several directions!