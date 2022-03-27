4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900

You are guaranteed to fall in love with this beautifully renovated 4 bed 2.5 bath home with ALL NEW electrical, plumbing, drywall, and flooring. Features a spacious brand new kitchen with SS appliances and walk-in pantry. Also included on the main level is a LARGE living room with bay window, dining room, guest bath, and dedicated laundry room. Upstairs you will enjoy the serenity of a master bedroom with en suite bath, beautiful tile shower, and walk-in closet. Also upstairs are three bedrooms with an additional full bath. Enjoy the fresh air on a brand new deck with a spacious backyard. With all new windows, vinyl siding, roof, and two heat pumps, you need look no further for your perfect home.