 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $225,000

Renovated brick ranch located in the heart of the City! Near Wards Rd. shopping and dining as well as Liberty University. You will appreciate all of the recent upgrades in this home. Brand NEW roof. Recently finished sunroom with a brand new ductless mini split unit to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Patio off the sunroom. Excellent space to entertain. Entire home is freshly painted. Updated kitchen with a gorgeous butcher block. NEW Appliances. Refinished hardwood floors. Modern light fixtures. FINISHED basement with a family room, half bath, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful picture windows. New vinyl plank flooring. Separate entrance! Use the space for a separate apartment or Airbnb. You will not be disappointed! Take a look today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert