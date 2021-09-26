4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $226,000

Mid-century, multi-level living in a convenient location! This home offers more than meets the eye with a Brand New 50-year Architectural Shingle Roof, spacious living area, 4 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. The main level has an open entry way that flows into the kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows to let in the natural light. The former carport has been transformed into a dining room or den area with the laundry room just a few steps away. The bedrooms are located on the 2nd and terrace levels, all with a good amount of closet and storage space due to the built ins. The 38x15 back deck with built in benches and large yard offer the ability to entertain and have children play. Other updates include HVAC (2017) and Water Heater (2017). Also, located in a central location to shopping, dining, Liberty University, and easy access to all the highways this is definitely not one to miss!