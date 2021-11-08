 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $227,000

In the Heart of Fort Hill! Beautiful 2 story brick home on a large level lot with a detached garage with a brand new boiler in 2021. Four finished floors offer great space! The main level has a huge living room with a masonry fireplace leading out to the covered side porch. The dining room has built-ins with an office off to the side. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the second floor. The third floor offers the 4th bedroom and another full bath. The terrace level is partially finished with a full wet bar and spacious family room. With a wrap-around driveway and spacious backyard, this home is great for entertaining, kids to play, and privacy! Close to shopping, dining, Downtown Lynchburg, and the universities, this is not a home to miss.

