4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $234,900

Absolutely beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home with gorgeous hardwood flooring! You are welcomed into a nice family room with a fireplace upon entering the front door with an open concept kitchen with granite countertops, eat in space kitchen area, a cozy den, and 3 main level bedrooms with a bath all on the first floor. Upstairs features a huge master bedroom with ensuite bath and an extra room that makes a perfect nursey or office space. This home has been updated and well taken care of! Hardwoods refinished, entire house replumbed, electrical updated, repainted, all new landscape all in 2020. New gutters and kitchen redone in 2017, the upstairs heat pumped replaced in 2019, re-stained the deck, tons of upgrades and pride of ownership definitely shows in this home! Great convenient location!