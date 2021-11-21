 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $234,900

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled historic home in Fort Hill / Westover! Four bedrooms and three FULL bathrooms, this is plenty of space for a growing family, rental or Airbnb! With too many updates to list, you have to see this one for yourself. New kitchen and bathrooms, refinished hardwoods, slate roof, new electrical and plumbing, the list goes on. Preserved historic features through the home included built ins, sconces, exposed brick... the only thing this home is missing is a Christmas tree in the grand foyer. Come see this one today and close just in time for the holidays.

