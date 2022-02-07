4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $235,000

A must have home located in the best of Lynchburg. You wont find another house like this in this highly sought after neighborhood. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty room for storage in an unfinished basement and an in ground swimming pool.(pool liner 5 years old) The first floor provides an open dining room and living room area for entertaining. The living room has a beautiful fire place with remote gas logs. The upstairs has a large space for the work from home professional'' with high speed internet available. The remainder of the upstairs provides two bedrooms and a full bathroom.