4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $235,000

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Lynchburg. This home boasts over 2100 square feet of finished living space with fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled as well as new flooring installed in both the basement and upstairs. The screened in porch has been recently remodeled and Trex decking was installed in 2020. A new roof, HVAC, and hot water heater have also been installed recently. Don't wait and miss out on an opportunity to make this beautiful home yours.