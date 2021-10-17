Beautiful two story home with tons of upgrades and an in ground pool! This home has many great features including hardwood floors throughout, vinyl replacement windows, 2 main level bedrooms (or use one as formal dining, gas logs in living room, large updated kitchen, nice side patio, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, master suite with its own fireplace, walk up attic, huge laundry room/office on level 2. Downstairs you'll find a great entertaining area with vinyl plank flooring, kitchenette for Airbnb potential and half bath. That leads out to a beautiful backyard with an in ground pool, fire pit area, garden space and plenty of space to entertain. And a one car garage. This home does not disappoint!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $237,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
- Updated
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
Terrapin Mountain Café is located inside Montana Plains Bakery in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.
- Updated
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
Halie Dawn Sutton, 20, of Rustburg appeared Thursday in court asking a judge to be let out of jail on bond.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.