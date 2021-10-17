 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $237,900

Beautiful two story home with tons of upgrades and an in ground pool! This home has many great features including hardwood floors throughout, vinyl replacement windows, 2 main level bedrooms (or use one as formal dining, gas logs in living room, large updated kitchen, nice side patio, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, master suite with its own fireplace, walk up attic, huge laundry room/office on level 2. Downstairs you'll find a great entertaining area with vinyl plank flooring, kitchenette for Airbnb potential and half bath. That leads out to a beautiful backyard with an in ground pool, fire pit area, garden space and plenty of space to entertain. And a one car garage. This home does not disappoint!

