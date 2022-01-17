4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

2708 Anthony Place is a charming 1.5 story, cape cod style home backed up to the woods that features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled basement, and new windows and gutters. Walk into your living area that flows directly to a dining space and kitchen with deck access, creating spaces great for entertaining. Enjoy an updated kitchen with soft-close drawers, refaced cabinets, and a chalkboard wall perfect for a coffee bar. Find two bedrooms on the main level, including the master, and an updated bathroom. Upstairs, find two spacious bedrooms & an additional full bath. In the remodeled basement, cozy up by the wood-burning fireplace & explore the endless possibilities the space offers. Concluding the property are the outdoor features, including a large deck and firepit - a start to creating your evening relaxation space! 2708 Anthony Place offers both charm & convenience, while providing ample space for your family in this quiet cul-de-sac!