 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

2708 Anthony Place is a charming 1.5 story, cape cod style home backed up to the woods that features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled basement, and new windows and gutters. Walk into your living area that flows directly to a dining space and kitchen with deck access, creating spaces great for entertaining. Enjoy an updated kitchen with soft-close drawers, refaced cabinets, and a chalkboard wall perfect for a coffee bar. Find two bedrooms on the main level, including the master, and an updated bathroom. Upstairs, find two spacious bedrooms & an additional full bath. In the remodeled basement, cozy up by the wood-burning fireplace & explore the endless possibilities the space offers. Concluding the property are the outdoor features, including a large deck and firepit - a start to creating your evening relaxation space! 2708 Anthony Place offers both charm & convenience, while providing ample space for your family in this quiet cul-de-sac!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert