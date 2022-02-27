 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Cape Cod in the Heart of Rivermont! This charming brick home features a main level bedroom/office space and full bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, flowing layout, spacious living room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room with chair railing, large master bedroom with window seat and 2 closets, and the full basement offers extra storage space. The backyard is great for entertaining with screened in porch, stone patio, newly installed fenced in yard, and off-street parking. Only a short distance to shopping, dining, universities, and all Downtown Lynchburg has to offer!

