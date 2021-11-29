Need a new home for the holidays?! This is it!! All the work has been done for you to enjoy! This gorgeous home is: freshly painted, has new insulated windows, refinished hardwoods, oak parquet floors, tile bathrooms, and updated light fixtures throughout. The remodeled kitchen, has lots of counter space for your holiday baking! Large living room with gas log fireplace and stunning large bay window! Gorgeous formal dining and fenced in yard! You really do not want to wait to see this home. It's the one you've been waiting for!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford Cou…
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s hist…
Another Liberty University student who said her reports of being raped by another student last year were mismanaged and pushed under the rug h…
Two Lynchburg-area airports will receive more than $7 million in direct grants as a result of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill,…
A Lynchburg family now has assurance that their daughter will get care from state providers that aligns with her religious beliefs after officials signed a settlement this month in their lawsuit.
Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, rushed for 50 more and accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight season.
The two Seminole District foes meet at 7:30 Friday night at Stinger Stadium.
- Updated
Collin Slagle couldn't wait to become a Raider one day.
Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.