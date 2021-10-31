Classic two story in fantastic condition! Gleaming HW floors throughout the home! Huge rooms including 4 bedrooms on the 2nd level! Gorgeous sitting room finished on the 3rd level! This home is a must see!! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $242,900
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
Football has become a family affair for the BHS coach, his wife, son and daughter, in part because of how schools from the Seminole District have responded to their request to accommodate Bryson.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
Lynchburg's infamous haunted house undergoing renovations, will take on fresh life under new ownership
For all intents and purposes, the house at 1104 Jackson Street is unassuming. From the road, the wood frame house shows signs of wear, but a s…
A requested rezoning of land in Forest for a high-density residential development by Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., was approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
For now, independence appears to be Liberty’s future, even with the Flames still in the exploratory process of evaluating a conference home.
Liberty University’s former communications executive has filed a lawsuit claiming the school fired him in retaliation because he objected to i…
Campbell Planning Commission recommends townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary
A large townhome and single-family residential project next to Yellow Branch Elementary received preliminary approval from the Campbell County…
Eleven hats to the football. That's the message E.C. Glass defensive coordinator Jermaine Johnson preached in practice this week.
When people think of retirement, they think of somebody sitting in a rocking chair and getting old, Bonnie Svrcek said.