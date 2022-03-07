4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $244,900

Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath home with FENCED YARD in BROOKVILLE Schools with $0 DOWN! (3-D LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JH4gp2XMACa&mls=1). Great location, only one minute away from shopping, restaurants, groceries and entertainment, with easy access to Liberty University, Timberlake and Wyndhurst. Exceptional starter home with room to grow, and future AirBnb potential! Nice level, FENCED BACK YARD with storage shed. Lower level boasts spacious family room, main level bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, and office. Upper level boasts open living area with abundant natural lighting, 20x12 COVERED back deck for all weather cookouts and entertaining. 3 bedrooms upstairs with thoughtfully updated, bright bathroom. Wood floors throughout upper level, and brand new, beautiful, no-stress vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Fresh paint throughout. New windows. Newer heat pump. This home is MOVE-IN READY, and available for as little as ZERO DOWN PAYMENT with USDA financing!