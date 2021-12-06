 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $245,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $245,000

Slate walkway welcomes you to this main level living home in Campbell County. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out. Super Bowl size great room offers gas log fireplace, wall to wall windows and french doors to access outside deck. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry area w/pullout drawers. Darling breakfast area complete with window seat. Separate dining area conveniently located off kitchen. Spacious 4th bedroom has been redone with new laminate and large closet. Bonus room for office. New heat pump and roof in 2021. JES waterproofed basement in 2020. 14x18 decking for outside entertaining and enjoyment. All usable backyard for your family fun and furry friends. Storage building/workshop. 2 car carport. Paved driveway. Sought after Brookville school district! A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert