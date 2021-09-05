 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Craftsman Style Luxury Townhome in Braxton Park! Great open floor plan with family room, dining area & kitchen that boasts granite counters, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Main level has hardwood floors, electric fireplace, & 9' ceilings with crown moulding. Level 2 has owners suite with full ceramic bath & walk-in closet, 2 more bedroom's, full bath, & laundry room. Terrace level is finished with 2nd owner's suite, full ceramic bath, & living space for den or office. Unit has a deck & patio for entertaining or just enjoying the view of the lake. HOA includes pool membership, trash removal, & 2 parking spaces with overflow parking for guests. Brookville schools, low Campbell County taxes, & close to LU.

