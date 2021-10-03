 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Very bright and open main-level living brick ranch on 1 acre in the heart of Boonsboro! This home offers a great flowing floor plan with a spacious family room with a brick fireplace, large bay windows, and hardwood floors. Sun-filled kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. 4 main level bedrooms with 2 full baths. There are two exits to the back deck AND screened-in porch. Take the stairs down to the raised garden beds and enjoy the serenity of the large fenced-in back yard with trails, chicken coop, and newly built tree house! The finished basement area offers a separate entrance as well and full bath so potential for apartment or Airbnb.

