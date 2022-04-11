4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

A rare find in the city! A 4 Br move in ready ranch style home with a fenced .9 acre lot, a barn with electric and water, 15x15 deck a 16x13 patio, and a level yard! The house is solidly built with many updates and improvements, including a newer heat pump, updated 200 AMP service, updated bathrooms, renovated family room with new picture window, door, flooring and fixture to name a few. The main leve includes hardwood floors, enclosed carport/den, three bedrooms, hall bath, half bath in master suite, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and new flooring, a cozy living room with wood burning FP and fresh paint throughout complete the main level. The terrace level is light and bright with a neutral soft gray paint color, new flooring, ceiling, and a large window overlooking the patio and yard. A newly installed full bath, a bedroom with new carpet and paint, huge laundry area, and a storage/workshop area complete the terrace level.