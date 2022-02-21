4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900

Braxton Park, 4 Bedroom, Townhome END UNIT with finished Basement. These don't come on the market often! Open floor plan with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Large great room walkouts out to your backyard facing the woods, perfect to relax on after a long day. You'll love the beautiful crown molding and dimmers throughout. Separate dining room for added space too! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms each with large closets and a large laundry closet. The master bedroom features a ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. In the Basement you'll find a 2nd master suite, complete with a large attached bathroom. The large family room walkouts out to the cement patio in the backyard. All of this and an awesome community swimming pool. Low Campbell county taxes, Brookville school district and superb convenience are just a few of the reasons to make this town home yours. 9 minutes from Liberty and Wards shopping too!