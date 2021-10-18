This four level home has three separate living areas, all with private entrances. Conveniently located near shopping and colleges on a flat .8 acre fenced lot. The main level features a generous living room with gas log FP, eat-in kitchen and pantry, coffee bar, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Adjacent to the kitchen is a 21x15 addition, once used as a mother-in-law, now a family room, with full bath, laundry, and private entrance. The second level has two large bedrooms with double windows, and full bath. Stairs down from living room feature two light and bright bedrooms and third full bath. Stairs from first level below ground is the girls room with a full kitchen, washing machine, TV area, and private entrance. Additional features and upgrades include: hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, replacement windows in bedrooms, kitchen, and family room, Roman shades throughout, and circular drive. All appliances and most furniture will convey with acceptable offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $249,900
