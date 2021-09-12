4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $250,000

1st time EVER to hit the market! This one-owner home has been lovingly maintained over the years and is move-in ready. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been updated in the past few years with newer cabinets and countertops. Downstairs you will find another bedroom and the potential for 2 more (they just don't have windows, but do have closets). There is also another full bathroom and a half bath downstairs. There is SO much space in this home which boasts over 3,000 finished square feet! The hot water heater was just replaced June 2021, the roof is approximately 10 years old with a LOT of life left in it. The heat pump is only about 6 years old and septic was just pumped July 2021.