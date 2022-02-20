4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $259,900

***OPEN HOUSE 2-4PM SUNDAY*** Rare find!! Designed by architect Stanhope Johnson in 1919. This spacious home features striking 13' ceilings, stately doorways, a cozy corner lot with patio area and an impressive front porch. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves in the living room. This home truly is one of a kind. Located within walking distance to great shops and local restaurants. With 2,154 square feet of living space on the main floor plus a finished basement, this home is perfect for you to grow into! Priced below tax assessment! This home will not last long!