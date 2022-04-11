 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $259,900

Charming brick ranch tucked away in a beautiful Boonsboro neighborhood. It boasts hardwoods throughout, tile showers, screened in porch, two fire places, large bedrooms, master with bath, a finished basement area, and more. Explore the half-acre landscaped yard or relax on the stretched front porch. This home has so much to offer, come see it today!

