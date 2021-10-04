 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $260,000

Desirable Boonsboro location! Open floor plan on this spacious split foyer home that offers considerable space for friends and family. Main level has an open kitchen, breakfast area and living room. Enjoy relaxing on the screen porch which overlooks a lovely level yard to garden and play in. Lower level has a second kitchen, full bath, built in shelving, a bedroom and den with fireplace. What a perfect in law suite! Home decorated as 4 bedrooms, Septic is for 3 bedrooms most likely. 1000 gallon septic tank.

