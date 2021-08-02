WOW! This lovely Cape Cod located on a cul-de-sac street has so much to offer. From the time you step into this home you will be impressed by Spacious rooms, FP & vaulted ceiling in great room. Eat-in kitchen with large deck off of breakfast area provides the perfect space for those summer gatherings or morning coffee. Huge MB suite with private bath & loft overlooking vaulted ceiling in great room, provides you with your own sanctuary. 2 large main level bedrooms. But it doesn't end there. On lower level it is already set up with kitchenette for Mother-in-law suite or apartment. Sliding glass doors lead to Huge patio with hot tub. Beautiful new ceramic tile floors in family room & Kitchenette area & vinyl plank flooring in 4th bedroom (no closet or window) & office space. No worries about water in basement, homeowners had waterproof system installed by JES offering a transferable lifetime warranty. Fenced in back yard and huge workshop with electric. Paved drive & basketball Court
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."