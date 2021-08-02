 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $269,900

WOW! This lovely Cape Cod located on a cul-de-sac street has so much to offer. From the time you step into this home you will be impressed by Spacious rooms, FP & vaulted ceiling in great room. Eat-in kitchen with large deck off of breakfast area provides the perfect space for those summer gatherings or morning coffee. Huge MB suite with private bath & loft overlooking vaulted ceiling in great room, provides you with your own sanctuary. 2 large main level bedrooms. But it doesn't end there. On lower level it is already set up with kitchenette for Mother-in-law suite or apartment. Sliding glass doors lead to Huge patio with hot tub. Beautiful new ceramic tile floors in family room & Kitchenette area & vinyl plank flooring in 4th bedroom (no closet or window) & office space. No worries about water in basement, homeowners had waterproof system installed by JES offering a transferable lifetime warranty. Fenced in back yard and huge workshop with electric. Paved drive & basketball Court

