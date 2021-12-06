 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $270,000

Lovely home, floor plan is ideal with a great flow for entertaining with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN. The spacious kitchen will wonderful for preparing meals with plenty of space, lots of cabinets, counter space, large breakfast area with lovely triple window, bringing lots of natural light to the room. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and doors opening to the deck, overlooking the backyard, great spot for grilling and dining. Master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and pampering master bath featuring a whirlpool tub, separate shower. The lower level is perfect for extending entertaining options with huge family room with fireplace and double doors to access the back patio. Bedroom, full bath are ideal for guests. Spacious laundry room/mud room with exterior entrance to both the backyard and the large 2 car garage. You'll love the layout, the large flat backyard, so much charm!

