Lovely home, floor plan is ideal with a great flow for entertaining with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN. The spacious kitchen will wonderful for preparing meals with plenty of space, lots of cabinets, counter space, large breakfast area with lovely triple window, bringing lots of natural light to the room. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and doors opening to the deck, overlooking the backyard, great spot for grilling and dining. Master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and pampering master bath featuring a whirlpool tub, separate shower. The lower level is perfect for extending entertaining options with huge family room with fireplace and double doors to access the back patio. Bedroom, full bath are ideal for guests. Spacious laundry room/mud room with exterior entrance to both the backyard and the large 2 car garage. You'll love the layout, the large flat backyard, so much charm!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DJ Best lay in a hospital bed and listened as a doctor told him jarring news: The only way we can help is to place you on a ventilator.
Virginia State Police identified human remains found in early October in the town of Amherst as Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst.
The Lynchburg Regional Airport is seeing a successful recovery this year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is working clos…
Lynchburg police have charged a man with robbery and malicious wounding in connection to a shooting early Monday morning.
The selections for all 41 bowls will be finalized four days from now during college football’s version of Selection Sunday. There have been so…
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
Pints O’ Plenty, a beer shop, will close on Christmas Eve but will be reincarnated into Apocalypse Cidery and Winery, which will open in the spring.
Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting last month at the Walmart on Wards Road, police said Thursday.
- Updated
Just like it has all season, LCA put on a clinic against visiting Abingdon. Smothering defense. A humming offensive machine. Speed and more speed.
- Updated
Jonathan Pennix possesses blazing speed and has received multiple Division 1 offers. He's a big reason Appomattox is back in the state semifinals and seeking its sixth state crown in seven years.