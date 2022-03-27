This Victorian gem exudes historic charm and master craftsmanship while providing modern updates and conveniences. The 64 foot wrap around porch invites enjoyment of the sidewalk lined street adjoining Rivermont Avenue. The welcoming foyer includes a handsome staircase with an original stained glass window at the landing. Newly refinished hardwood floors, detail molding, updated fixtures and light filled windows showcase elegance in every room of the home. Completely renovated gourmet kitchen with soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash and granite countertops. Main level master bedroom and main level full bath. Three additional bedrooms, home office, laundry room and full bath complete level two. Rear deck provides additional space for outdoor entertaining. Complete list of recent improvements available upon request. Great location near Riverside Park, the Blackwater Creek Trail, Randolph College and the Lynchburg Historic District.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $275,000
