Ready to move in condition beautiful brick ranch with large fenced in yard and gentle slope. As you walk in the front door you enter a large open living room with beautiful hardwood floors, straight ahead is a nice eating area with the kitchen to the right. The kitchen is bright with very nice kitchen cabinets counter tops with newer appliances. To the right of the kitchen is the large family room with a beautiful stone fireplace and gas insert, next to fireplace is the door to the 12x16 outside deck which over looks the back yard. Off the family room is a 10x14 bedroom with a full bathroom and a separate laundry room. As you walk down the hallway their is a full bathroom to the left and a 13x13 master bedroom with a full bath, to the right is the 3rd and 4th bedrooms. The garage is 28x14 with a workshop. There are 2 separate driveways. This really is a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,000
