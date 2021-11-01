Magnificently decorated home inside and outside! Dine in the gorgeous oversized Dining Room in front of the warm and cozy fireplace. Dining Room also has a built-in bookshelf. Extra large kitchen with sufficient amount of space to cook, eat, and hang out! Relax downstairs in the lower level living area with ample seating and warm up to the charming gas fireplace. Partial unfinished basement with tons of storage and rough-in for bathroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard in park-like setting with large active goldfish pond and screened-in Gazebo next to creek. Heat pump 2019. New Roof 2020. Gutter guards installed. Basement is 100% waterproof. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, Liberty University/CVCC. This home has SO much to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,900
