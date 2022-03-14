Absolutely gorgeous mid-century 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on One Level, available for as little as Zero Down! Fabulous open concept with cathedral ceilings, abundant natural light, spacious airy living areas, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and thoughtfully designed storage throughout. Located in the heart of Boonsboro, you will enjoy easy access to restaurants, schools, hospitals, centers of worship, nature trails, and so much more! Convenient one level living. Beautiful and easy maintenance wood laminate in living areas, tile in bathrooms, and softening carpet in bedroom. Private patio is readily accessible from family room and office area. Level back yard. Mature trees and landscaping. So many thoughtful details throughout make this home one of the more coveted and sought after designs on the area. Convenient location. Lovingly maintained one level home with 4 bedrooms. Great neighborhood. Excellent value. $0 Down Financing. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
RUSTBURG — In what both a prosecutor and a judge described as the worst first-degree murder case they’ve seen, a Lynchburg man who shot his gi…
Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain, is opening soon in the former Zoë's Kitchen location.
For her 16th birthday in 1973, Donna Henderson received a brand new yellow Ford Mustang convertible from her father. History repeated itself on her 65th birthday on Feb. 28 when her old brother, Steve Martin, presented her with the fully restored vehicle at his Amherst body shop.
A new archery business is opening next month in Amherst County.
After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
As he approaches one year being in business, Rhontae Harris, owner of Sneak Diss in Lynchburg, talks about his entrepreneurial journey and the ups and downs of the sneaker market.
Hand Up Lodge, an emergency shelter located at 618 5th St., is set to close March 25.
After more than seven hours deliberating Friday, a jury deadlocked on a murder charge and a firearm charge against a Lynchburg teenager accuse…
Randolph College announced its new president Tuesday: Sue Ott Rowlands, a professor of theatre arts in the School of the Arts at Northern Kent…