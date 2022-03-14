 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $279,900

Absolutely gorgeous mid-century 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on One Level, available for as little as Zero Down! Fabulous open concept with cathedral ceilings, abundant natural light, spacious airy living areas, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and thoughtfully designed storage throughout. Located in the heart of Boonsboro, you will enjoy easy access to restaurants, schools, hospitals, centers of worship, nature trails, and so much more! Convenient one level living. Beautiful and easy maintenance wood laminate in living areas, tile in bathrooms, and softening carpet in bedroom. Private patio is readily accessible from family room and office area. Level back yard. Mature trees and landscaping. So many thoughtful details throughout make this home one of the more coveted and sought after designs on the area. Convenient location. Lovingly maintained one level home with 4 bedrooms. Great neighborhood. Excellent value. $0 Down Financing. Don't miss this one!

