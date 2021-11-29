Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath split foyer in a wonderful subdivision. Home features living room with fireplace w/ gas logs that is open to dining area that leads out to nice size deck overlooking flat, fenced in back yard. Kitchen is open to dining area and has a breakfast bar to sit and eat at. Kitchen has nice pantry w/ stainless stove & microwave, Master w/ bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms on main level. Downstairs has the option of fourth bedroom/office/workout room & has a walk-in closet that leads to half bath. Lots of room for storage in the unfinished side of basement where laundry is and also walks out to very nice back yard. Improvements to home: Metal roof, water heater approx. 5 yrs., windows 2020,gutters 2021 and heat pump 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $285,000
