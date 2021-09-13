 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $289,900

Located minutes from Blackwater Trail off Rivermont Ave. Beautifully maintained, over 1500 on the main floor. Professionally painted a soft white throughout. Beautiful wooden floors throughout the main floor with the exception of one bedroom. Through the French doors is an addition, currently being used as a large dining room, with skylights, a stone FP and access to a second deck. Kitchen opens to the living space and offers granite counters, plenty of cabinets, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, and access to a 12x12 deck over looking the backyard. Additional features and upgrades include replacement windows, efficient gas furnace, central air unit, updated bathrooms, finished lower level with full bath, family room, and fire place, front porch with Trex decking and no maintenance rails, paved two car driveway, and beautiful landscaping around the entire home.. This home is move in ready and just minutes from Blackwater Trail, and Rivermont restuarants and shops.

