Gorgeous, meticulously renovated 4 bedroom home with carport and separate AirBnb apartment. You do not want to miss this amazing home, because it has it all! Open living area. Fully renovated with a distinct Magnolia vibe. New roof. New windows. New AirBnb style apartment. Thoughtfully reimagined and updated kitchen with gas range and new appliances. 3 full baths, all new, with distinct charm and modern farm style. Wood floors throughout. Lower level den/family room. Main level laundry room / mud room. New private deck for cookouts and summertime entertaining. Spacious yard with fire-pit, and privacy trees all around. Ultra convenient location with quick and easy access to Liberty University, Timberlake Rd, shopping, restaurants, and entertaining. Quiet neighborhood that is idea for taking walks and bike riding. Don't miss this exceptional home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $294,900
