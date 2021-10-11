 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,000

This home has been completely remodeled and looks brand new inside. New kitchen cabinets, which includes a safe, and solid surface countertops. Brand new higher end stainless appliances. There are beautiful refinished hardwood floors upstairs and luxury vinyl plank in an aged cedar in the terrace. New light fixtures and fans throughout. The interior has been freshly painted. There are new replacement windows as well as a new sliding glass door leading to a large backyard. There is a brand new concrete driveway and new HVAC as well. Lastly, a new roof!!

