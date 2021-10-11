This home has been completely remodeled and looks brand new inside. New kitchen cabinets, which includes a safe, and solid surface countertops. Brand new higher end stainless appliances. There are beautiful refinished hardwood floors upstairs and luxury vinyl plank in an aged cedar in the terrace. New light fixtures and fans throughout. The interior has been freshly painted. There are new replacement windows as well as a new sliding glass door leading to a large backyard. There is a brand new concrete driveway and new HVAC as well. Lastly, a new roof!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
Halie Dawn Sutton, 20, of Rustburg appeared Thursday in court asking a judge to be let out of jail on bond.
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
A new ice cream shop is planned for Wards Road.
It's Thursday, the day before Brookville is slated to take on Heritage, and Jaylan Pannell looks down at his right knee.
"You see it?" he asks. "Looks like I got two kneecaps. Crazy."
An Amherst County man pleaded guilty Friday to murder and other charges from a shooting nearly two years ago that killed a man who served as a father figure and mentor to him.
Law enforcement is investigating after a survey crew stumbled across human remains near a residential area in the town of Amherst.
Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.
Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in Lynchburg after a man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint and forced from a car, police said.