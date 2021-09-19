 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

Awesome location, super convenient to Wards road and Liberty University as well as the entire region. Totally re-done 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, a must see. Brand new just about everything. New Kitchen Cabinets, which include a Safe, and counter, new appliances to be delivered and installed on Friday. Refinished hardwood floors upstairs and Luxury Vinyl Plank in the lower level. New light fixtures and fans. Fresh paint, new replacement windows as well as a new sliding glass door leading to the spacious back yard. New concrete driveway, new roof, I am getting tired of saying new, but you get the point. Bring your clients or reach out to me to set you up a showing, or get your awesome Virginia Licensed Real Estate agent to show you the property. This will not last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert