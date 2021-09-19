4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

Awesome location, super convenient to Wards road and Liberty University as well as the entire region. Totally re-done 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, a must see. Brand new just about everything. New Kitchen Cabinets, which include a Safe, and counter, new appliances to be delivered and installed on Friday. Refinished hardwood floors upstairs and Luxury Vinyl Plank in the lower level. New light fixtures and fans. Fresh paint, new replacement windows as well as a new sliding glass door leading to the spacious back yard. New concrete driveway, new roof, I am getting tired of saying new, but you get the point. Bring your clients or reach out to me to set you up a showing, or get your awesome Virginia Licensed Real Estate agent to show you the property. This will not last long.