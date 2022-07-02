This beauty has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathes, large kitchen, lots of play space, beautiful plank flooring was added in 2021, the additional cement pad was added for extra parking space or patio area, office space, laundry on the main level, granite countertops kitchen and baths, fenced back yard for the babies, tile backsplash in the kitchen, plantation blinds, average Electric bill $170 per month, water sewer & trash average $55 per month, big storage building, a large front porch and patio for watching the world go by! CHECK Out YOUR NEW HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900
