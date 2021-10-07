Historic Rivermont location where you can obtain tax credits for help in renovating this timeless home! Lovely true stucco exterior, covered front porch, rear brick patio & detached 2-car garage plus a level rear yard for play and gardening! From the moment you enter the gracious foyer flanked by columns, hardwoods, living room & parlor, you will be swept away! Large formal dining room with wainscoting and original fireplace plus fireplace in living room, (can only be used for gas logs). Breakfast area adjacent to eat-in kitchen. Main level bath with roll-in shower, if desired. Four bedrooms up, huge master bedroom, 3 guest rooms, an office or opportunity for a walk-in closet and a sun room overlooking the rear yard! Walk-up stairs lead you to the floored attic for great storage. The terrace level houses a laundry room, furnace room and maid's room. This home awaits the buyer who can do work on a piece of history on historic Rivermont Avenue!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.
- Updated
RUSTBURG — Blink and you might lose track of her.
A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a Bedford County crash the previous Thursday, police said.
An Appomattox County Board of Supervisors candidate and his wife were indicted Wednesday on fraud charges related to his campaign.
Matthew Holbrook, 39, is vying for the District 2 seat on the school board as a write-in candidate.
Up until 2011, Lynchburg was wholly encapsulated within the 23rd House of Delegates District and 23rd State Senate District.