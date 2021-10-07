 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

Historic Rivermont location where you can obtain tax credits for help in renovating this timeless home! Lovely true stucco exterior, covered front porch, rear brick patio & detached 2-car garage plus a level rear yard for play and gardening! From the moment you enter the gracious foyer flanked by columns, hardwoods, living room & parlor, you will be swept away! Large formal dining room with wainscoting and original fireplace plus fireplace in living room, (can only be used for gas logs). Breakfast area adjacent to eat-in kitchen. Main level bath with roll-in shower, if desired. Four bedrooms up, huge master bedroom, 3 guest rooms, an office or opportunity for a walk-in closet and a sun room overlooking the rear yard! Walk-up stairs lead you to the floored attic for great storage. The terrace level houses a laundry room, furnace room and maid's room. This home awaits the buyer who can do work on a piece of history on historic Rivermont Avenue!

