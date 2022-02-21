 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $299,900

***OPEN HOUSE 2-4PM SUNDAY*** Looking for a 4 Bed, 3 Bath home in Bedford Hills with a Basement Apartment? Pay part of your mortgage or use as a Mother-in-Law Suite. This home has so much to offer. The main level features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with hardwood floors. You'll love that the Master has its own bathroom. The living room has a ton of natural light through a huge window and fireplace. Pass through the foyer to a separate dining room. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area which overlooks your deck and fenced-in backyard. Off of the kitchen is a screened porch, perfect to relax in after a long day. Don't forget the covered carport too! Downstairs you'll find a full 2 bedroom apartment with a separate entrance and 2 car garage. The apartment features vinyl plank flooring, full kitchen and a 2nd fireplace in the living room. A full separate laundry room is also downstairs. These full basement apartments don't come up very often. Catch it before it's gone!

