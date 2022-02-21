Renovated home in the heart of Lynchburg in the Boonsboro area. This home has been updated completely while keeping all the charm and character. Renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, new stainless appliances, renovated bathrooms with marble counter, finished basement, hardwoods throughout main and 2nd level, sump pump installed by Fortress Foundation, new AC unit, new windows, new carpet in basement, freshly painted deck, and side patio. This home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen, welcoming living room, and bedroom on the main level. Two large bedrooms with a full bath concludes the 2nd level. The basement offers a laundry room, bedroom with exterior door, office space and den area. Outside, enjoy hosting bbqs on the large deck overlooking the private backyard, and sipping your morning coffee on the covered side patio. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $305,900
