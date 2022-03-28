4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $322,000

Open House 3/27/22 from 2PM Till 5PM! Amazing two story home in the heart of Campbell County!! This home features 4 Bedrooms 2/5 Baths with a large open living room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a huge great room but wait there is more, from the great room you can look out over your very own in ground pool and deck area with fenced in back yard for privacy. Don't wait call today to set up your private showing.