4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $324,900

Looking for the best of both worlds? 4 Br 3 bath home in the City of Lynchburg but sits on a secluded 1 acre lot. Many updates in the home including new PELLA windows, new HVAC with Blue UV Filtration system, new shutters, & roof under five years old. Also, includes a large shed in backyard and a pool area that is perfect for entertaining. Pictures don't do this home justice! Schedule your showing today, it wont last long!