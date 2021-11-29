Conveniently located 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Campbell County with 27 acres! Large master bedroom has one huge and two separate closets. Formal dining, formal living, hardwoods and carpet. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and newer appliances. This house has plenty of storage and built-ins. Downstairs terrace level apartment with fully, functional kitchen with appliances that also convey. Nice sized laundry room with a washer and dryer that convey and a pull down folding table. Beautiful outdoor spaces including a covered screened in porch and a multi-level deck. There is a basement 2 car garage and a storage building. Utilities are AEP & Shentel. Newer heat pump and new water heater in 2020. Underground fence wire is there, but the Invisible Fence main component has been removed. It is a beauty and just feels like home.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900
