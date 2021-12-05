4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $339,900

Amazing stucco home on Fort Ave. Beautiful setting with a level front yard lined with hedges on a corner lot. Almost 3,000 sq ft with high ceilings and large rooms. The kitchen was just remodeled with new appliances and granite tops. Large windows offer tons of natural light on both floors. There are 4 bedrooms on the second floor and the terrace level office has been used as a 5th bedroom. Like many historic homes, a couple of the bedrooms don't have closets. There are mini-splits throughout zoning most of the house. This home has only had two owners since the 1940's. There are two 1-car garages and a covered carport parking area in the lower level as well. With many replacement windows and kitchen and bath updates, it still holds the historic charm.